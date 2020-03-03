Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 41 points and Gary Trent Jr., added 24 to help the Portland Trail Blazers run away from the Orlando Magic 130-107. Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Trevor Ariza scored 11 as the Blazers ended a 3-game losing streak by outscoring Orlando 38-19 in the final period on Monday night.

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland would be the No. 1 seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began Monday. With two weeks to go until selection Monday, the NCAA revealed the top 16 teams to this point of the season. Most of the major conferences are set to begin their conference tournaments this week. The top 16 teams in the field would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 20.

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 in a week of upheaval in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from the media panel in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents. Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games. Virginia, Illinois and Wisconsin moved into the poll. West Virginia, Colorado and Texas Tech fell out.

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon continue to lead the way in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll as the top three teams. Stanford fell three spots to No. 7 after dropping games to Oregon and Arizona. It was another rough week for ranked teams, with six of them losing Sunday to unranked opponents. That includes TCU, which fell out of the poll. Arkansas re-entered the rankings at No. 25.