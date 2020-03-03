AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 03 6:00 PM Kootenai County OEM public information and planning session – Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management hosts public information and planning session regarding potential emergencies and disasters that could impact the County

Location: Community Library Network at Hayden, 8385 N Government Way, Hayden Lake, ID

Weblinks: http://www.kcgov.us/

Contacts: Rachel Irish, Kootenai County, ID, 1 208 446 1775

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 04 12:00 PM Idaho Day – 2020 Idaho Day, spearheaded by the Idaho State Historical Society. Speakers include Idaho Governor Brad Little, First Lady Teresa Little and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://history.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Amber Beierle, Idaho State Historical Society, amber.beierle@ishs.idaho.gov , 1 208 334 2844