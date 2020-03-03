Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-ABORTION FUNDING

BOISE — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions headed to the Senate on Tuesday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 380 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Washington state reported a total of nine coronavirus deaths Tuesday as schools in the Seattle area mulled teaching students online in the event of prolonged closures over health concerns. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 450 words. WITH AP Photos.

WASHINGTON STATE-PROVOST

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has hired a law firm to review the brief tenure of a former provost and executive vice president, including claims she was a target of sexist criticism. SENT: 240 words.

SPORTS BETTING

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at Indian casinos, has been approved by a state Senate committee despite concerns about a controversial emergency clause attached to it. SENT: 390 words.

ALSO:

IDAHO-BUDGET STABILIZATION: Senate OKs increase in Idaho rainy-day funds

CHILD ABUSE-MURDER SOLICITATION: Boise man charged with seeking murder of child, her parents

PLANNED PARENTHOOD-NOISE: Spokane adopts law to quiet anti-abortion protests