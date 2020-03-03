Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LETHAL INJECTION SECRECY-LAWSUIT

Organizations ask Idaho high court to open execution records

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several news and legal organizations have told the Idaho Supreme Court that they believe state prison officials are required to reveal the source of drugs used in executions under public records law. The American Bar Association, the Idaho Press Club and other groups filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support of a lawsuit that a University of Idaho professor brought against the Idaho Department of Correction. The department didn’t comment. The groups say information about drug suppliers should be public to ensure the state isn’t violating the Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. The state Supreme Court is expected to hear the case this year.

IDAHO STATESMAN-UNIONIZE

Idaho Statesman journalists announce plans to unionize

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Journalists at the Idaho Statesman in Boise announced plans to unionize on Monday. The group has asked the newspaper’s owner, McClatchy Company, to voluntarily recognize the Idaho News Guild. A McClatchy spokeswoman says the company appreciates the journalists’ right to be represented by a union and is considering the request. Several news organizations across the United States have unionized in recent years as the industry continues to struggle with declining profits, ownership changes and layoffs. McClatchy is facing the same issues and filed for bankruptcy last month. Idaho Statesman reporter Ruth Brown says unionizing is the best way to strengthen the Statesman’s newsroom.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Indian casino closes after employee gets coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Leaders of an Indian reservation in Oregon shut down its casino and several other facilities after an employee contracted the coronavirus. A state health official says the virus is likely circulating and will likely appear in additional locations in the state. The employee of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is hospitalized in nearby Walla Walla, Washington, and is the third COVID-19 case to emerge in Oregon. The previous two other known cases occurred in the Portland area and had household contacts with each other, but the casino is far east of the city.

BC-ABORTION-IDAHO

Idaho bill would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation has been introduced making abortion a crime in Idaho should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday gave the OK for a potential hearing on the measure. Republican Sen. Todd Lakey says the legislation contains exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. He also says criminal punishment would apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman. A reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states, and Lakey says the legislation would position Idaho to impose a ban.

YELLOWSTONE BISON

Yellowstone begins bison captures as it seeks to cull herd

Yellowstone National Park has started capturing bison migrating outside the park and will hold them for possible slaughter as part of a population reduction program. A park spokeswoman says six animals have been captured so far in operations that began Sunday in the Gardiner Basin area on the Yellowstone-Montana border. State and federal officials want to reduce Yellowstone’s bison herds this winter by up to 900 animals under an agreement intended to shield Montana’s cattle industry from the disease brucellosis. The park has about 4,900 bison.

FATAL BEATING-CHARGE DISMISSED

Charge dropped in fatal beating outside Washington state bar

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An assault charged has been dismissed against a Washington state man accused in a beating that left a father of two dead. The Spokesman-Review reports detectives are pursuing new leads. A first-degree assault charge was dismissed against Joseph R.W. Riley, who was accused of beating Daniel G. Jarman outside a Spokane Valley bar on Dec. 29. Jarman died in a hospital five days later. Two women who had accompanied Jarman to bars that night identified Riley as the assailant. Riley says he was at home with his wife and children at the time.