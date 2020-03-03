Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Indian casino closes after employee gets coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Leaders of an Indian reservation in Oregon shut down its casino and several other facilities after an employee contracted the coronavirus. A state health official says the virus is likely circulating and will likely appear in additional locations in the state. The employee of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is hospitalized in nearby Walla Walla, Washington, and is the third COVID-19 case to emerge in Oregon. The previous two other known cases occurred in the Portland area and had household contacts with each other, but the casino is far east of the city.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Officials: 6 deaths in Washington state from coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state. Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths Monday. Five people were from King County and one from Snohomish County. All died at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Researchers have said the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the state, and experts said more cases would likely be reported in Washington, Oregon and California as testing ramps up. Meanwhile, a downtown Seattle skyscraper and about a dozen schools closed for cleaning over exposure fears.

JUVENILES SHOT

2 boys shot at Portland apartment complex

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two boys were shot inside a Northeast Portland apartment complex. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to a shooting call at 2:48 p.m. Monday. Portland Police said later Monday that a 12-year-old boy was in critical condition and a 14-year-old boy was in serious condition. Police say preliminary information suggests the shooting happened inside an apartment and was accidental.

TWO MEN SHOT

2 men shot in Klamath Falls, police seek suspect

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two men were shot in Klamath Falls and taken to a hospital early Saturday. The Herald and News reports deputies finding men with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting that happened around midnight Saturday at a mobile home park. Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said Monday authorities continued to search for a suspect. The conditions of the people shot was unknown Monday. Kaber said because of the sensitivity of certain elements of the investigation, he wasn’t yet releasing further details.

BC-ABORTION-IDAHO

Idaho bill would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation has been introduced making abortion a crime in Idaho should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday gave the OK for a potential hearing on the measure. Republican Sen. Todd Lakey says the legislation contains exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. He also says criminal punishment would apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman. A reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states, and Lakey says the legislation would position Idaho to impose a ban.

MISSING WOMAN-ITEMS FOUND

Missing woman’s belongings found in rural Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some items belonging to a missing woman have been found in rural Oregon. KOIN-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed some items were found, but wouldn’t specify what was found or the exact location. Allyson Watterson was last seen in the woods near North Plains on December 22, 2019. Authorities suspended the search after leads ran out. Her mother has continued to organize private searches.

SKI AREA-LAWSUIT

Central Oregon ski area sued for $30 million after 2 deaths

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The families of a skier and snowboarder who died on the same day at a central Oregon ski area jointly filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $30 million. The lawsuit filed Thursday contends Mt. Bachelor failed to warn of the risks of tree wells after weeks of snowfall. Tree wells are voids that form beneath trees and can kill people who fall into them. Twenty-four-year-old Alfonso Braun of Bend and 19-year-old Nicole Panet-Raymond of Eugene suffocated in tree wells in separate incidents on the mountain in 2018. Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod said those types of incidents caused by natural hazards on the mountain are fortunately rare.

NAVY EDUCATION STRATEGY

Navy is overhauling education system as US advantages erode

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Navy wants to create a naval community college to provide associate’s degrees to tens of thousands of young sailors and Marines at no cost to them. It also plans to unify the schools within the existing naval university system, invest in them, and enact new policies to encourage and reward those who pursue professional military and civilian education. That’s all according to a strategy the Navy released Monday that describes its efforts address the reality that the U.S. no longer has a massive economic and technological edge over potential adversaries. The strategy was provided to The Associated Press ahead of its release.