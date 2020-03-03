Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Officials: 6 deaths in Washington state from coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state. Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths Monday. Five people were from King County and one from Snohomish County. All died at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Researchers have said the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the state, and experts said more cases would likely be reported in Washington, Oregon and California as testing ramps up. Meanwhile, a downtown Seattle skyscraper and about a dozen schools closed for cleaning over exposure fears.

BC-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US

More testing sheds light on how virus is spreading in US

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle health officials say four more people have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus. That brings the total in the U.S. to six. The most recent deaths from COVID-19 included four residents of a nursing home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. Nationwide, the total number of confirmed cases surpassed 100 across 11 states. Vice President Mike Pence met Monday with the nation’s governors, and President Donald Trump met with pharmaceutical company executives to talk about progress toward a vaccine. The nursing home cases especially troubled experts. Sick and elderly people are especially vulnerable to severe illness.

SCHOOL CLOSURES-CORONAVIRUS

Some Washington state schools closed due to coronavirus

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — More than 10 schools in the Puget Sound region are closed Monday as a precaution for deep cleaning over coronavirus concerns with an entire district set to close Tuesday for training. At Hazen High School in Renton — classes were canceled after a student and their parent reported flu-like symptoms and were tested for the virus. They are now self-quarantined — waiting for results. Other schools closed for cleaning include Kentwood High School and Covington Elementary school, both in the Kent School District. In Snohomish County, Frank Love Elementary School is closed in Bothell after a staff member presented flu-like symptoms. Cedar Park Christian School is also closed for cleaning.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US STATES

Pence tells governors money for coronavirus costs is coming

MIAMI (AP) — The Trump administration is reassuring state governors they will be reimbursed for at least part of what they spend as they attempt to contain the coronavirus as it spreads throughout the U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Vice President Mike Pence told governors, “Do what you’ve got to do.” Federal spending is being fast-tracked in Congress, where bipartisan negotiations are nearly complete on $7 billion to $8 billion in emergency funding. State officials say they need the money for a wide array of expenses, including protective gear, housing and transporting those under quarantine, overtime for medical workers performing lab tests and public information campaigns.

NEO-NAZI THREATS-JOURNALISTS

Arizona man charged in Nazi threat plot to remain jailed

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man will remain jailed on a charge that he and other neo-Nazis mounted a harassment campaign a month ago to mail or post threatening messages at the homes of journalists and anti-hate advocates. Magistrate Judge John Boyle ruled Monday that Johnny Roman Garza of Queen Creek won’t be released from custody. The judge ruled a week after his arrest and said he poses a danger to the community. The judge said officers found a bulletproof vest at Garza’s home. Garza is accused of gluing a poster at the home of an editor for Arizona Jewish Life magazine. Garza’s attorney said his client was remorseful.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Indian casino closes after employee gets coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Leaders of an Indian reservation in Oregon shut down its casino and several other facilities after an employee contracted the coronavirus. A state health official says the virus is likely circulating and will likely appear in additional locations in the state. The employee of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is hospitalized in nearby Walla Walla, Washington, and is the third COVID-19 case to emerge in Oregon. The previous two other known cases occurred in the Portland area and had household contacts with each other, but the casino is far east of the city.

INCARCERATED MURAL-BELLEVUE COLLEGE

2 at Bellevue College out after incarceration mural altered

SEATTLE (AP) — The president and one vice president of Bellevue College will be leaving their jobs after the vice president’s decision to alter a campus mural of two Japanese American children in a World War II incarceration camp by removing a reference to anti-Japanese agitation by Eastside businessmen. The Seattle Times reports President Jerry Weber and vice president of institutional advancement Gayle Colston Barge are departing, though it was not made clear by the public college Monday morning if the two were being fired or if they resigned. Board Chair Rich Fukutaki announced at a Monday news conference that provost Kristen Jones will serve as acting president.

RIDGE SLIDE

Washington state ridge slab is sliding but slowing over time

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a rock slab from a Washington state ridge is continuing to slide, but the rate of its descent has slowed over time. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports a section of Rattlesnake Ridge continues to slide at a rate of about 2 to 3 inches weekly. State and county officials and scientists began monitoring the slide in October 2017 when a crack was spotted in the ridge near Union Gap, about 4 miles south of Yakima. The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management says readings indicate the slowest point of the 200-foot-deep slide is moving about 0.15 feet per week.

BC-US-IDITAROD

Alaska Airlines drops sponsorship of Iditarod sled dog race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Airlines is dropping its sponsorship of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race after this year’s race. The company says in a statement that it has been part of the Iditarod for over 40 years but the company is transitioning to a new corporate giving strategy. The race’s biggest critic is People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and the group praised the airline’s decision. PETA has pressured race sponsors and held protests outside Alaska Airlines’ Seattle corporate offices. Alaska Airlines says PETA did not play a role in its decision. This year’s Iditarod has its ceremonial start Saturday in Anchorage, with the competitive start the next day.

BUILDING REPAIRS

Washington city compiles $150M list of repairs over 20 years

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A city in Washington state has compiled a list of building repairs that could cost more than $150 million to complete. The Everett Herald reports the work in Everett includes improvements and upkeep to be conducted over the next 20 years. Everett is responsible for cleaning, managing and repairing 143 buildings containing more than 1 million square feet of space used for general government, golf and transit operations. The 1,800-page study by Seattle-based firm MENG Analysis listed problems including cracked concrete, failing cooling and heating units and the need for a backup generator at a fire station.