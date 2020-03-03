Nordstrom: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $193 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.23.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.54 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $496 million, or $3.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.52 billion.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.50 per share.

Nordstrom shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.44, a decrease of 26% in the last 12 months.

