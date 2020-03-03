Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon needs 400,000 respirator masks, gowns and gloves, disposable protective suits and up to 100 ventilators in case the coronavirus spreads more widely in the state, Gov. Kate Brown told Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday. SENT: 310 words.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at Indian casinos, has been approved by a state Senate committee despite concerns about a controversial emergency clause attached to it. SENT: 390 words.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Trump administration’s proposed budget for the U.S. Energy Department drew criticism Tuesday as Democratic senators voiced concerns that spending to clean up sites contaminated by decades of nuclear research and bomb-making was being cut in order to fund modernization of the nation’s nuclear arsenal. By Susan Montoya Bryan. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Thorns have acquired veteran U.S. national team defender Becky Sauerbrunn from the Utah Royals. SENT: 260 words. With AP photos.

