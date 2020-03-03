Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:10 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Churchill 86, Thurston 58

La Salle 71, St. Helens 49

Milwaukie 93, Hillsboro 59

North Salem 69, Lebanon 35

Putnam 62, Scappoose 43

Silverton 89, Crescent Valley 66

South Albany 67, Corvallis 61

Wilsonville 58, Parkrose 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Corvallis 59, South Albany 30

Hillsboro 62, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 40

La Salle 79, St. Helens 19

Lebanon 86, North Salem 34

Putnam 73, Scappoose 57

Wilsonville 56, Parkrose 27

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Beaverton 80, Glencoe 26

Bend 64, Grant 51

Benson 71, Central Catholic 63, OT

Canby 43, Jesuit 36

Liberty 68, Westview 42

McMinnville 51, Barlow 35

Mountainside 54, South Eugene 29

Oregon City 61, Newberg 35

Sheldon 53, Lincoln 26

South Medford 61, Tigard 37

South Salem 83, David Douglas 55

Southridge 65, Lakeridge 47

St. Mary’s Academy 65, Forest Grove 49

Tualatin 50, Clackamas 40, 2OT

West Linn 61, Grants Pass 17

West Salem 67, Sherwood 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles