Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Churchill 86, Thurston 58
La Salle 71, St. Helens 49
Milwaukie 93, Hillsboro 59
North Salem 69, Lebanon 35
Putnam 62, Scappoose 43
Silverton 89, Crescent Valley 66
South Albany 67, Corvallis 61
Wilsonville 58, Parkrose 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Corvallis 59, South Albany 30
Hillsboro 62, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 40
La Salle 79, St. Helens 19
Lebanon 86, North Salem 34
Putnam 73, Scappoose 57
Wilsonville 56, Parkrose 27
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
First Round=
Beaverton 80, Glencoe 26
Bend 64, Grant 51
Benson 71, Central Catholic 63, OT
Canby 43, Jesuit 36
Liberty 68, Westview 42
McMinnville 51, Barlow 35
Mountainside 54, South Eugene 29
Oregon City 61, Newberg 35
Sheldon 53, Lincoln 26
South Medford 61, Tigard 37
South Salem 83, David Douglas 55
Southridge 65, Lakeridge 47
St. Mary’s Academy 65, Forest Grove 49
Tualatin 50, Clackamas 40, 2OT
West Linn 61, Grants Pass 17
West Salem 67, Sherwood 41
___
