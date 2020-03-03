WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington 4:10 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Washington state reported a total of nine coronavirus deaths Tuesday as schools in the Seattle area mulled teaching students online in the event of prolonged closures over health concerns. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 590 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS BETTING

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at Indian casinos, has been approved by a state Senate committee despite concerns about a controversial emergency clause attached to it. SENT: 390 words.

HOUSING AUTHORITY THEFT-INDICTMENT

TACOMA, Wash. — The former finance director of a public housing authority in Washington state has been indicted on federal charges that she stole nearly $7 million from the agency. SENT: 340 words.

NUCLEAR WEAPONS SPENDING

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Trump administration’s proposed budget for the U.S. Energy Department drew criticism Tuesday as Democratic senators voiced concerns that spending to clean up sites contaminated by decades of nuclear research and bomb-making was being cut in order to fund modernization of the nation’s nuclear arsenal. By Susan Montoya Bryan. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—DEPUTIES SHOOT MAN: Law enforcement officers shoot man in northeast Washington.

—SCHOOL SETTLEMENT: Architecture firm to pay $1.7M to Washington school district.

—ETHICS COMPLAINT: Senator fined $500 for ethics violation in Washington state.

—PLANNED PARENTHOOD NOISE: Spokane adopts law to quiet anti-abortion protests.

—WASHINGTON STATE PROVOST: Washington State hires law firm to probe provost controversy.

—BURGLARY SENTENCING: Woodland man sentenced for burglary, sexual assault.

—SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Students suffer minor injuries after school bus overturns.