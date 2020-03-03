WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington 12:15 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — A suburban school district north of Seattle was closed Tuesday for training on conducting remote lessons in the event of prolonged school closures due to virus outbreak and a private school said it will conduct classes online only until the end of March. Nine total deaths have been reported in the state, officials said. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

SPORTS BETTING

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at Indian casinos, has been approved by a state Senate committee despite concerns about a controversial emergency clause attached to it. SENT: 390 words.

IN BRIEF:

—PLANNED PARENTHOOD NOISE: Spokane adopts law to quiet anti-abortion protests.

—WASHINGTON STATE PROVOST: Washington State hires law firm to probe provost controversy.

—BURGLARY SENTENCING: Woodland man sentenced for burglary, sexual assault.

—SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Students suffer minor injuries after school bus overturns.