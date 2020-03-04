EWU looks to extend streak vs Idaho State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho State (7-20, 4-14) vs. Eastern Washington (21-8, 14-4)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its sixth straight conference win against Idaho State. Eastern Washington’s last Big Sky loss came against the Idaho Vandals 74-71 on Feb. 13. Idaho State took care of Weber State by eight on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The powerful Mason Peatling has averaged 17.4 points and 9.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles. Jacob Davison has paired with Peatling and is putting up 18.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Bengals are led by Tarik Cool, who is averaging 12.7 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Peatling has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 28 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Eastern Washington is a perfect 15-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Eagles are 6-8 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bengals. Eastern Washington has an assist on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) across its previous three outings while Idaho State has assists on 30 of 82 field goals (36.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 12th nationally. The Idaho State defense has allowed 72.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 239th).

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,