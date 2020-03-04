Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The amount of money in Idaho’s rainy-day fund that serves as a cushion against a potential economic downturn would increase under legislation headed to the governor’s desk. The Senate voted 31-4 Tuesday to approve the measure that is in line with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation. It would increase the Budget Stabilization Fund from 10% to 15% of general fund revenues. State officials say the change plus deposits would get the fund to more than $600 million by next year. Backers say the extra money will shield the state from a recession. Opponents say the money could instead be used for fixing roads or property tax relief.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions is headed to the Senate. The House voted Tuesday to approve the measure that is expected by both backers and opponents to be challenged in federal court if it becomes law. Federal and state law already ban public funding for abortion except in certain circumstances, such as when a pregnancy results from rape or incest or endangers the pregnant woman’s life. But health care providers who perform abortions can receive public funding for other medical services. The bill seeks to cut off that funding.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise man is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors said he molested a 7-year-old girl and then asked someone to have the child and her parents kidnapped and murdered. The Idaho Statesman reports 60-year-old Byron Ely is scheduled to stand trial on a lewd conduct charge later this month. He was arrested Friday after Boise Police said they got a tip from someone who claimed Ely asked them to murder the child and her parents.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at Indian casinos, has been approved by a state Senate committee despite concerns about a controversial emergency clause attached to it.A Senate Ways & Means Committee rejected calls Monday to scrap the emergency clause, which blocks the bill from being subjected to a statewide referendum requiring 60% support to pass. The Seattle Times reports the committee sent the bill to the full Senate despite objections that it grants a tax-free monopoly to the state’s Indian tribes while hurting smaller commercial card-room casinos. The upcoming vote by the Senate is the last major barrier before sending the legislation to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.