Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

UNDATED (AP) — Scientists say they have used the gene editing tool CRISPR inside someone’s body for the first time. It’s a new frontier for efforts to operate on DNA, the chemical code of life, to treat diseases. The company that makes the treatment said Wednesday a patient recently had it done at the Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University for an inherited form of blindness. It may take up to a month to see if it worked. The treatment uses CRISPR to delete a mutation that is preventing a gene from making a protein that’s needed for sight.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says the state needs 400,000 respirator masks, gowns and gloves, disposable protective suits and up to 100 ventilators in case the coronavirus spreads more widely. Gov. Kate Brown conveyed those needs in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, who was appointed by the president to lead the U.S. government’s response to the outbreak. Brown also asked for increased flexibility on criteria for testing for COVID-19 and additional test kits. Oregon has three confirmed cases of the new virus.

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been found dead with a gunshot wound inside a burning eastern Oregon home. The East Oregonian reports the person had a single gunshot wound, according to Umatilla County Fire District 1. Authorities say a handgun was also found inside. The man’s name has not been made public. The district responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a structure fire at Chateaubri Mobile Home Park in Hermiston. Authorities say fire personnel arrived to find fire coming from the roof and back of a home. Firefighters began suppressing the fire, and during a search found the body and removed it. Authorities are investigating.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at Indian casinos, has been approved by a state Senate committee despite concerns about a controversial emergency clause attached to it.A Senate Ways & Means Committee rejected calls Monday to scrap the emergency clause, which blocks the bill from being subjected to a statewide referendum requiring 60% support to pass. The Seattle Times reports the committee sent the bill to the full Senate despite objections that it grants a tax-free monopoly to the state’s Indian tribes while hurting smaller commercial card-room casinos. The upcoming vote by the Senate is the last major barrier before sending the legislation to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.