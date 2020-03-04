Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a bill that reduces the crime of intentionally exposing a sexual partner to HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor. Supporters of the change to the rarely used law say the current penalties don’t have an effect on reducing transmissions or improving public health, while opponents argued the move diminishes the significance of the impact on a person who is unknowingly infected. The legislation, which was requested by the state Department of Health, also calls for more intervention from local and state health officers, allowing them to recommend options ranging from testing to counseling, and even mandate treatment for an individual determined to be placing others at risk.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state reported a total of nine coronavirus deaths Tuesday as schools in the Seattle area mulled teaching students online in the event of prolonged closures over health concerns. The schools took the steps after researchers said the virus that causes the disease called COVID-19 may have been circulating for weeks and experts said more cases were likely. The state Department of Health says there are 27 confirmed cases, all in the Seattle area. The nine cases include four tied to a suburban Seattle care facility that has reported multiple cases. An Amazon spokesperson says an employee in Seattle has also tested positive for the new virus.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The former finance director of a public housing authority in Washington state has been indicted on federal charges that she stole nearly $7 million from the agency. The four-count wire fraud indictment was unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, a day after Cova Campbell was arrested in Redbird, Oklahoma. The Pierce County Housing Authority fired Campbell last August after the state auditor uncovered financial irregularities. In a report in December, the auditor’s office said Campbell and her husband had stolen $6.9 million since 2016 and used the money to buy property in Wagoner County, Oklahoma, among other things. The auditor reported the findings to the FBI.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state school district and an architecture firm have reached a financial agreement following a claim by the district that a distinctive blue wall serving as a centerpiece of a high school reconstruction was flawed. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports KDA Architecture has agreed to pay the Yakima School District $1.7 million for damage and repairs. The settlement is not an admission of liability or fault by the district or the firm involved in the project to refurbish Eisenhower High School. The district alleged that a large, blue wall representing the Yakima River was damaged due to improper materials.