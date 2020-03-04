Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago State University said its men’s basketball team will not travel for two regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference games this week and its women’s team will not host two games, citing the spread of the coronavirus. The school said in a statement that it was making the move with the “health and well-being of the campus community in mind.” The cancellations are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States. Chicago State said it is also evaluating whether to attend next week’s WAC tournament in Las Vegas. The school said it would make a decision about participation later this week. The school also said it is reviewing travel plans for intercollegiate sports teams.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 12 Gonzaga heads into the West Coast Conference women’s tournament with not one, but two sets of twins, the Wirth sisters and the Truong sisters. But the Bulldogs aren’t the only team that will have fans in Las Vegas seeing double. Pepperdine also has twins on its roster. Overall, there are 13 sets of twins playing Division I women’s basketball this year but Gonzaga is the only program with two sets.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns have acquired veteran U.S. national team defender Becky Sauerbrunn from the Utah Royals. The Royals acquired defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money, with the possibility of additional allocation money if future conditions are met. Sauerbrunn has played professionally in the National Women’s Soccer League since 2013, starting with FC Kansas City before moving to the Royals in 2018. She has been named NWSL defender of the year four times.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former Chicago White Sox minor leaguer who went on to coach a South Dakota youth team after his playing career ended has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a child and possession of child pornography. KOTA-TV reports Juan Thomas Jr., who entered the plea Monday, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. The 48-year-old Thomas is charged in Lincoln County with raping a child younger than 13 and 10 counts of child porn possession. He was a first-baseman and right fielder who played two seasons for the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate and later played for the Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.