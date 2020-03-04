AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 04.

Wednesday, Mar. 04 11:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little holds press conference on coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Wednesday, Mar. 04 12:00 PM Idaho Day – 2020 Idaho Day, spearheaded by the Idaho State Historical Society. Speakers include Idaho Governor Brad Little, First Lady Teresa Little and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://history.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Amber Beierle, Idaho State Historical Society, amber.beierle@ishs.idaho.gov , 1 208 334 2844

Wednesday, Mar. 04 – Thursday, Mar. 05 20th annual Serve Idaho Conference, themed ‘Learning, Leading, Serving’

Location: The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://labor.idaho.gov

Contacts: Kirstin Mann , Idaho Department of Labor, 1 208 332 3578 x 3930

Friday, Mar. 06 Idaho STEM Action Center annual Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair

Location: Boise State University, 1910 University Dr, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://stem.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdahoSTEMAC, #WISEF2020

Contacts: Angela Hemingway, Idaho STEM Action Center, angela.hemingway@STEM.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1726; Crispin Gravatt, Idaho STEM Action Center, Crispin.Gravatt@stem.idaho.gov, 1 208 488 0946;

Friday, Mar. 06 Last day of early voting in Idaho, ahead of the 10 Mar presidential primary election

Weblinks: https://sos.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IDSecOfState

Contacts: Idaho Secretary of State Election Division, elections@sos.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2852