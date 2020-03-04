Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a victim succumbing in California — the nation’s first reported fatality outside Washington state — as officials, schools and businesses came under pressure to respond more aggressively to the outbreak. By Gene Johnson, Carla K. Johnson and Martha Bellisle. SENT: 460 words. WITH AP PHOTOS

BOISE — There are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Idaho but 35 people are being monitored, most of them travelers returning from China, state officials said Wednesday. Republican Gov. Brad Little told reporters that the state’s main public health focus is to slow the spread of the virus once it appears so that the state’s healthcare system isn’t overwhelmed. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 440 words.

HONOLULU — A woman was expected to be sent from Hawaii to Idaho on Wednesday to face charges in the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter. UPCOMING: 420 words. WITH AP Photos.

SEATTLE — Washington state on Wednesday reported a 10th death from coronavirus and Gov. Jay Inslee said he was evaluating daily whether to order widespread closures and cancellations due to the outbreak. By Martha Bellisle. WITH AP Photos.

BOISE-HANDHELD DEVICE BAN: Boise adopts hand-held phone ban for drivers

POST FALLS-OFFICER SHOT: Officer shot, suspect dead after northern Idaho standoff