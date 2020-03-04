Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-BUDGET STABILIZATION

Senate OKs increase in Idaho rainy-day funds

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The amount of money in Idaho’s rainy-day fund that serves as a cushion against a potential economic downturn would increase under legislation headed to the governor’s desk. The Senate voted 31-4 Tuesday to approve the measure that is in line with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation. It would increase the Budget Stabilization Fund from 10% to 15% of general fund revenues. State officials say the change plus deposits would get the fund to more than $600 million by next year. Backers say the extra money will shield the state from a recession. Opponents say the money could instead be used for fixing roads or property tax relief.

IDAHO-ABORTION FUNDING

Idaho bill aimed at abortion funding heads to Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions is headed to the Senate. The House voted Tuesday to approve the measure that is expected by both backers and opponents to be challenged in federal court if it becomes law. Federal and state law already ban public funding for abortion except in certain circumstances, such as when a pregnancy results from rape or incest or endangers the pregnant woman’s life. But health care providers who perform abortions can receive public funding for other medical services. The bill seeks to cut off that funding.

CHILD ABUSE-MURDER SOLICITATION

Boise man charged with seeking murder of child, her parents

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise man is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors said he molested a 7-year-old girl and then asked someone to have the child and her parents kidnapped and murdered. The Idaho Statesman reports 60-year-old Byron Ely is scheduled to stand trial on a lewd conduct charge later this month. He was arrested Friday after Boise Police said they got a tip from someone who claimed Ely asked them to murder the child and her parents.

SPORTS BETTING

Bill to allow sports gambling in Washington moves to Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at Indian casinos, has been approved by a state Senate committee despite concerns about a controversial emergency clause attached to it.A Senate Ways & Means Committee rejected calls Monday to scrap the emergency clause, which blocks the bill from being subjected to a statewide referendum requiring 60% support to pass. The Seattle Times reports the committee sent the bill to the full Senate despite objections that it grants a tax-free monopoly to the state’s Indian tribes while hurting smaller commercial card-room casinos. The upcoming vote by the Senate is the last major barrier before sending the legislation to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

LETHAL INJECTION SECRECY-LAWSUIT

Organizations ask Idaho high court to open execution records

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several news and legal organizations have told the Idaho Supreme Court that they believe state prison officials are required to reveal the source of drugs used in executions under public records law. The American Bar Association, the Idaho Press Club and other groups filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support of a lawsuit that a University of Idaho professor brought against the Idaho Department of Correction. The department didn’t comment. The groups say information about drug suppliers should be public to ensure the state isn’t violating the Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. The state Supreme Court is expected to hear the case this year.

IDAHO STATESMAN-UNIONIZE

Idaho Statesman journalists announce plans to unionize

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Journalists at the Idaho Statesman in Boise announced plans to unionize on Monday. The group has asked the newspaper’s owner, McClatchy Company, to voluntarily recognize the Idaho News Guild. A McClatchy spokeswoman says the company appreciates the journalists’ right to be represented by a union and is considering the request. Several news organizations across the United States have unionized in recent years as the industry continues to struggle with declining profits, ownership changes and layoffs. McClatchy is facing the same issues and filed for bankruptcy last month. Idaho Statesman reporter Ruth Brown says unionizing is the best way to strengthen the Statesman’s newsroom.