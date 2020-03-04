Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Doctors try 1st CRISPR editing in the body for blindness

Scientists say they have used the gene editing tool CRISPR inside someone’s body for the first time. It’s a new frontier for efforts to operate on DNA, the chemical code of life, to treat diseases. The company that makes the treatment said Wednesday a patient recently had it done at the Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University for an inherited form of blindness. It may take up to a month to see if it worked. The treatment uses CRISPR to delete a mutation that is preventing a gene from making a protein that’s needed for sight.

Oregon’s governor asks feds to send 400k respirator masks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says the state needs 400,000 respirator masks, gowns and gloves, disposable protective suits and up to 100 ventilators in case the coronavirus spreads more widely. Gov. Kate Brown conveyed those needs in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, who was appointed by the president to lead the U.S. government’s response to the outbreak. Brown also asked for increased flexibility on criteria for testing for COVID-19 and additional test kits. Oregon has three confirmed cases of the new virus.

Man found dead in house fire with gunshot wound

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been found dead with a gunshot wound inside a burning eastern Oregon home. The East Oregonian reports the person had a single gunshot wound, according to Umatilla County Fire District 1. Authorities say a handgun was also found inside. The man’s name has not been made public. The district responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a structure fire at Chateaubri Mobile Home Park in Hermiston. Authorities say fire personnel arrived to find fire coming from the roof and back of a home. Firefighters began suppressing the fire, and during a search found the body and removed it. Authorities are investigating.

Bill to allow sports gambling in Washington moves to Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at Indian casinos, has been approved by a state Senate committee despite concerns about a controversial emergency clause attached to it.A Senate Ways & Means Committee rejected calls Monday to scrap the emergency clause, which blocks the bill from being subjected to a statewide referendum requiring 60% support to pass. The Seattle Times reports the committee sent the bill to the full Senate despite objections that it grants a tax-free monopoly to the state’s Indian tribes while hurting smaller commercial card-room casinos. The upcoming vote by the Senate is the last major barrier before sending the legislation to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he took a 4-year-old girl away from her mother then sexually assaulted her on a Portland street. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Richy Kinu was indicted Tuesday on six counts of kidnapping and sexual abuse. Court records say Kinu met them at the Gateway Transit Center Aug. 11. A probable cause affidavit says the three went grocery shopping and took a light rail train to Southeast Portland. Court documents say then Kinu took off with the girl. The woman found her daughter a few minutes later. Documents say forensic testing showed the girl had been sexually harmed and Kinu’s DNA was found. It wasn’t immediately known if Kinu has a lawyer.

Chuck E. Cheese sued over hair stuck in ticket machine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman is suing a family entertainment center saying her hair got caught in a machine at the Southeast Portland center for 20 minutes. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ashreana Scott is suing CEC Entertainment, also known as Chuck E. Cheese family fun center, for $1,000, alleging that the business was negligent. In addition to the money, Scott has asked for a jury trial, and that Chuck E. Cheese put an adequate warning sign next to the ticket counting machine. Neither Scott nor her attorney could immediately be reached for comment. A Chuck E. Cheese manager at the location wouldn’t comment on the suit, but said the ticket machines have signs warning people their hair could get caught.

Man convicted of sexually abusing children gets 86 years

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 86 years in prison for the sexual abuse of two children. The Register-Guard reports 60-year-old Maximiano Fonseca was convicted Thursday of six counts of rape, six counts of sexual abuse, six counts of sodomy and two counts of coercion. He was sentenced Monday. Springfield police arrested Fonseca in April after an investigation into sexual abuse claims. He was in Mexico when police started their investigation but had recently returned to Oregon when he was arrested.

Indian casino closes after employee gets coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Leaders of an Indian reservation in Oregon shut down its casino and several other facilities after an employee contracted the coronavirus. A state health official says the virus is likely circulating and will likely appear in additional locations in the state. The employee of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is hospitalized in nearby Walla Walla, Washington, and is the third COVID-19 case to emerge in Oregon. The previous two other known cases occurred in the Portland area and had household contacts with each other, but the casino is far east of the city.