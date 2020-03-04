Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-HIV-TRANSMISSION-LAW

Washington Legislature ease penalties for HIV exposure

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a bill that reduces the crime of intentionally exposing a sexual partner to HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor. Supporters of the change to the rarely used law say the current penalties don’t have an effect on reducing transmissions or improving public health, while opponents argued the move diminishes the significance of the impact on a person who is unknowingly infected. The legislation, which was requested by the state Department of Health, also calls for more intervention from local and state health officers, allowing them to recommend options ranging from testing to counseling, and even mandate treatment for an individual determined to be placing others at risk.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

9 Washington virus deaths, schools to mull online classes

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state reported a total of nine coronavirus deaths Tuesday as schools in the Seattle area mulled teaching students online in the event of prolonged closures over health concerns. The schools took the steps after researchers said the virus that causes the disease called COVID-19 may have been circulating for weeks and experts said more cases were likely. The state Department of Health says there are 27 confirmed cases, all in the Seattle area. The nine cases include four tied to a suburban Seattle care facility that has reported multiple cases. An Amazon spokesperson says an employee in Seattle has also tested positive for the new virus.

AP-HOUSING AUTHORITY THEFT-INDICTMENT

Ex-Pierce County housing official charged with $6.9M fraud

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The former finance director of a public housing authority in Washington state has been indicted on federal charges that she stole nearly $7 million from the agency. The four-count wire fraud indictment was unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, a day after Cova Campbell was arrested in Redbird, Oklahoma. The Pierce County Housing Authority fired Campbell last August after the state auditor uncovered financial irregularities. In a report in December, the auditor’s office said Campbell and her husband had stolen $6.9 million since 2016 and used the money to buy property in Wagoner County, Oklahoma, among other things. The auditor reported the findings to the FBI.

SCHOOL SETTLEMENT

Architecture firm to pay $1.7M to Washington school district

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state school district and an architecture firm have reached a financial agreement following a claim by the district that a distinctive blue wall serving as a centerpiece of a high school reconstruction was flawed. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports KDA Architecture has agreed to pay the Yakima School District $1.7 million for damage and repairs. The settlement is not an admission of liability or fault by the district or the firm involved in the project to refurbish Eisenhower High School. The district alleged that a large, blue wall representing the Yakima River was damaged due to improper materials.

ETHICS COMPLAINT

Senator fined $500 for ethics violation in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Legislative Ethics Board has fined Democratic Sen. Mona Das $500 because she announced a new business at an event she attended in her role as a legislator and solicited support for future elections. The order notes that $400 of the fine will be suspended provided Das has no further ethics violations through January 2025. The Ethics in Public Service Act prohibits lawmakers from using public resources for private gain or for political campaigns. The ethics board report notes that even though Das may not have intended to attract clients to her new business, her comments implied they should seek her services. The finding also states that advising people how to vote for a legislative office violates the ethics act.

SPORTS BETTING

Bill to allow sports gambling in Washington moves to Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at Indian casinos, has been approved by a state Senate committee despite concerns about a controversial emergency clause attached to it.A Senate Ways & Means Committee rejected calls Monday to scrap the emergency clause, which blocks the bill from being subjected to a statewide referendum requiring 60% support to pass. The Seattle Times reports the committee sent the bill to the full Senate despite objections that it grants a tax-free monopoly to the state’s Indian tribes while hurting smaller commercial card-room casinos. The upcoming vote by the Senate is the last major barrier before sending the legislation to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

DEPUTIES SHOOT MAN

Law enforcement officers shoot man in northeast Washington

RIVERSIDE, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officers shot a man in northeastern Washington while trying to arrest him. Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley says at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday deputies and Omak police officers went to Riverside to arrest a man wanted on felony warrants. Hawley says the deputies and officers shot the man while trying to arrest him. The sheriff did not give the man’s condition or say what specifically led to the shooting. The sheriff says the North Central Washington Special investigations Unit will investigate the shooting.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Tensions rise as US death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

SEATTLE (AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. has climbed to nine, with tensions rising over how to contain the outbreak. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are expressing doubts about the government’s ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has announced the biggest interest-rate cut in over a decade to try to fend off damage to the economy and health officials are trying to ease shortages of face masks by giving the OK to medical workers to use industrial-grade ones. The number of infections in the U.S. overall climbed past 100, scattered across at least 15 states.

BURGLARY SENTENCING

Woodland man sentenced for burglary, sexual assault

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — A Woodland man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after admitting to burglarizing and sexually assaulting a Kalama woman in 2018. The 116 month sentence is the highest possible within the standard sentencing range. Joshua Escobedo-Murrillo pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and indecent liberties in January. Woodland police responded to a burglary in Kalama the morning of Dec. 3, 2018. The victim said she awoke to a man searching through her room. She said Escobedo-Murrillo sexually groped her. She screamed, fought back and fled to another room, and got the attention of a neighbor who called 911.

NUCLEAR WEAPONS-SPENDING

US senators: Budget proposal stifles contamination cleanup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic senators are concerned the Trump administration’s proposed budget for the U.S. Energy Department calls for less to clean up nuclear research and bomb-making sites and significantly more to fund modernization of the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The proposal includes nearly $27 billion, most of which would go toward nuclear security work that includes restarting production of the plutonium cores that are used as triggers inside nuclear weapons. The plutonium work would be split between sites in New Mexico and South Carolina. Less than one-quarter of the funding would be used for environmental projects in New Mexico, Washington state and elsewhere.