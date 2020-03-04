AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 04.

Wednesday, Mar. 04 8:00 AM ACORE Policy Forum – ACORE Policy Forum, with speakers including Democrats Sens. Ron Wyden and Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Paul Tonko; Republican Rep. Garret Graves; Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Commissioner Richard Glick; Solar Energy Industries Association President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper; American Wind Energy Association President and CEO Tom Kiernan; Union of Concerned Scientists President Ken Kimmell; Center for American Progress CEO Neera Tanden; Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions Executive Director Heather Reams; and Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles

Location: Convene, 600 14th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://acorepolicyforum.org, https://twitter.com/ACORE, #ACOREPolicyForum

Contacts: Alex Hobson, ACORE Communications, hobson@acore.org, 1 202 777 7584

Wednesday, Mar. 04 9:00 AM Oregon Board of Forestry meeting

Location: Oregon Department of Forestry, 2600 State St, Salem, OR

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/pages/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/ORDeptForestry

Contacts: Hilary Olivos-Rood, Oregon Board of Forestry, hilary.olivos-rood@oregon.gov, 1 503 945 7210

Wednesday, Mar. 04 9:30 AM Oregon Health Authority Health Care Workforce Committee meeting

Location: Clackamas Community College, Wilsonville Campus, 29353 SW Town Center Loop E, Wilsonville, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Allyson Hagen, Oregon Health Authority, Allyson.Hagen@state.or.us, 1 503 449 6457

Wednesday, Mar. 04 9:30 AM Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Tillamook Bay Community College, 4301 3rd St, Tillamook, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Tyler Francke, Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, tyler.francke@state.or.us, 1 971 239 6640

Thursday, Mar. 05 – Friday, Mar. 06 7:00 AM AAAE/ACI-NA Washington Legislative Conference – AAAE/ACI-NA Washington Legislative Conference. Day one speakers include Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Mike Lee; Republican Reps. Rodney Davis, Mario Diaz-Balart, John Katko, Thomas Massie, and Pete Stauber; Democratic Reps. Lou Correa, Earl Blumenauer, David Price, and Rick Larsen; and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson

Location: Liaison Washington Capitol Hill, 415 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.aaae.org/, https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers

Contacts: AAAE events, aaaemeetings@aaae.org, 1 703 824 0500

Thursday, Mar. 05 – Thursday, Mar. 19 Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival – Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival, previously known as the Northwest Film & Video Festival, 46th annual event providing a forum for regional independent work. 10-15 shorts from the festival are selected for the Best of Northwest Tour program which travels to media arts centers, museums, arts councils and universities

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.nwfilm.org/, https://twitter.com/nwfilmcenter, #NWFest45

Contacts: Nick Bruno, Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival, nick@nwfilm.org

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Mar. 05 FLIR Systems Inc: Q1 2019 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547

Friday, Mar. 06 – Sunday, Mar. 15 Portland International Film Festival – Portland International Film Festival, annual event premiering over 150 international shorts and feature films to Portland audiences

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.nwfilm.org/festivals/piff, https://twitter.com/nwfilmcenter, #PIFF43

Contacts: December Carson, Portland International Film Festival, december@nwfilm.org, 1 503 276 4276