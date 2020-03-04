Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 1:45 p.m.

ECOLA PARK CLOSURE-IMPACTS

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Ecola means “whale” in the Chinook Wawa trade language — and, much like a whale, sections of Ecola State Park are heading out to sea. The park remains closed indefinitely after a February landslide that damaged the primary entrance road and sent a portion of a trail, trees and salal bushes cascading over a cliff edge. With the closure, the state expects increased tourism and recreational pressure on other state parks, The Astorian reported. SENT: 440 words.

IN BRIEF

—GIRLFRIEND ASSAULT SENTENCE: Man who slammed girlfriend into concrete gets 6 years prison.

—WEST LINN ARREST MEETING: Man who faced rogue arrest by West Linn cops meets with city.

—COP ASSAULT ARREST: Silverton officer arrested on assault charges after standoff.

The AP-Portland, Ore.