Oregon Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK AIRLINES

United Airlines will reduce flights, freeze hiring and ask employees to volunteer for unpaid leave as the airline struggles with weak demand for travel because of the new virus outbreak. By David Koenig. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

ECOLA PARK CLOSURE-IMPACTS

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Ecola means “whale” in the Chinook Wawa trade language — and, much like a whale, sections of Ecola State Park are heading out to sea. The park remains closed indefinitely after a February landslide. With the closure, the state expects increased tourism and recreational pressure on other state parks, The Astorian reported. SENT: 440 words.

IN BRIEF

—LANDOWNER KILLS COUGAR: Landowner shoots cougar that killed goats near The Dalles.

—GIRLFRIEND ASSAULT SENTENCE: Man who slammed girlfriend into concrete gets 6 years prison.

—WEST LINN ARREST MEETING: Man who faced rogue arrest by West Linn cops meets with city.

—COP ASSAULT ARREST: Silverton officer arrested on assault charges after standoff.

