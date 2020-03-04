WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington 12:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

SEATTLE — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a victim succumbing in California — the nation’s first reported fatality outside Washington state — as officials, schools and businesses came under pressure to respond more aggressively to the outbreak. By Gene Johnson, Carla K. Johnson and Martha Bellisle. With AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Washington state on Wednesday reported a 10th death from coronavirus and Gov. Jay Inslee said he was evaluating daily whether to order widespread closures and cancellations due to the outbreak. By Martha Bellisle. Will be updated. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

With: Virus-Outbreak-Business-Fallout

With: Virus-Outbreak-Business-Travel

SPORTS

BKC-WASHINGTON-WHAT HAPPENED

SEATTLE — For most of this season the lone loss on Baylor’s resume came against Washington. The same Washington currently sitting in last place in the Pac-12. What was a season of high expectations for the Huskies has been a massive underachievement. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words. By 3 p.m. PT.

BBA-MARINERS-ANGLES

Seattle plays Los Angeles at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

BKC-VIRUS OUTBREAK CHICAGO ST CANCELLATIONS

SEATTLE — Missouri-Kansas City has joined Chicago State in canceling a trip to Seattle for a regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball game this week over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the conference announced Wednesday. SENT: 490 words. With AP photos.

SOC—MLS FIRE WHITE: Arlo White to broadcast for Chicago Fire in addition to NBC.

IN BRIEF:

—MAN KILLED-CHARGES: Woman charged with murder at Renton homeless encampment.

—POLICE DOG SHOT-RECOVERING: Police dog to have eye removed after being shot on duty.

—CHILD MOLESTATION TRIAL-SENTENCING: Washington state man gets 6 years for child molestation.