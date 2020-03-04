WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington 4:15 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

SEATTLE — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a patient succumbing in California — the first reported fatality outside Washington state — as federal authorities announced an investigation of the Seattle-area nursing home where most of the victims were stricken. By Gene Johnson, Rachel La Corte and Martha Bellisle. SENT: 1100 words. With AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Washington state on Wednesday reported a 10th death from coronavirus and Gov. Jay Inslee said he was evaluating whether to order widespread closures and cancellations due to the outbreak. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

With: Virus-Outbreak-Business-Fallout

With: Virus-Outbreak-Business-Travel

OBIT CHUCK TRIMBLE

Charles “Chuck” Trimble, a former leader of the National Congress of American Indians and founder of the American Indian Press Association, has died at age 84. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

ECOLA PARK CLOSURE-IMPACTS

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Ecola State Park remains closed indefinitely after a February landslide and the state expects recreational pressure on other state parks, The Astorian reported. SENT: 430 words.

SPORTS

BKC-WASHINGTON-WHAT HAPPENED

SEATTLE — For most of this season the lone loss on Baylor’s resume came against Washington. The same Washington currently sitting in last place in the Pac-12. What was a season of high expectations for the Huskies has been a massive underachievement. By Tim Booth. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

BBA-MARINERS-ANGLES

Seattle plays Los Angeles at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

BKC-VIRUS OUTBREAK CHICAGO ST CANCELLATIONS

SEATTLE — Missouri-Kansas City has joined Chicago State in canceling a trip to Seattle for a regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball game this week over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the conference announced Wednesday. SENT: 490 words. With AP photos.

SOC—MLS FIRE WHITE: Arlo White to broadcast for Chicago Fire in addition to NBC.

IN BRIEF:

—MAN KILLED-CHARGES: Woman charged with murder at Renton homeless encampment.

—POLICE DOG SHOT-RECOVERING: Police dog to have eye removed after being shot on duty.

—CHILD MOLESTATION TRIAL-SENTENCING: Washington state man gets 6 years for child molestation.