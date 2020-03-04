WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans Wednesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

SEATTLE — As the coronavirus spread through Asia officials closed the schools in China, Japan and Hong Kong but at the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, officials in Washington have so far not ordered that classrooms be shuttered or activities canceled. DEVELOPING. With AP Photos.

With: Virus-Outbreak-Business-Fallout

With: Virus-Outbreak-Business-Travel

SPORTS:

BKC-WASHINGTON-WHAT HAPPENED

SEATTLE — For most of this season the lone loss on Baylor’s resume came against Washington. The same Washington currently sitting in last place in the Pac-12. What was a season of high expectations for the Huskies has been a massive underachievement. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words. By 3 p.m. PT.

BBA-MARINERS-ANGLES

Seattle plays Los Angeles at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

IN BRIEF:

—MAN KILLED-CHARGES: Woman charged with murder at Renton homeless encampment.

—POLICE DOG SHOT-RECOVERING: Police dog to have eye removed after being shot on duty.

—CHILD MOLESTATION TRIAL-SENTENCING: Washington state man gets 6 years for child molestation.