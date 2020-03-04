AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 04.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 04 12:00 PM Gig economy workers launch campaign to make apps ‘pay up’ – Working Washington holds a kickoff event with workers from Instacart, Postmates, DoorDash, and similar apps, to launch a campaign to win citywide pay standards for independent contractors working in the gig economy and criticize companies for not paying the minimum wage and not providing the information on whether a given job will pay

Location: Seattle Impact Hall, 220 2nd Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.workingwa.org/, https://twitter.com/workingwa

Contacts: Sage Wilson, Working Washington, sage@workingwa.org, 1 206 227 6014

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 04 1:00 PM Dem Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan discuss CPC priorities – Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan host a press conference on Congressional Progressive Caucus priorities and news of the day

Location: HVC Studio B, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://jayapal.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepJayapal

Contacts: Office of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, 1 202 225 3106

access thru HVC 117

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 04 1:00 PM House Appropriations subcommittee hearing – Legislative Branch Subcommittee hearing on ‘Member Witnesses FY2021 Budget Requests’, with testimony from Republican Reps. Rodney Davis, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Graves, and Scott Perry and Democratic Reps. Jared Golden and Derek Kilmer

Location: HT-2, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://appropriations.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/AppropsDems

Contacts: House Committee on Appropriations, 1 202 225 2771

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 04 2:00 PM Seattle city councilmembers discuss city’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington state – Seattle City Councilmembers Lisa Herbold, Lorena Gonzalez, Andrew Lewis, Tammy Morales, and Kshama Sawant hold a special meeting of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee to discuss the city and King County’s, WA, response to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) which has seen 27 confirmed cases of the disease in Washington state as of Tuesday night. Other speakers include Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold Scoggins, Seattle-King County Public Health Director Patty Hayes, and Office of Emergency Management Acting Director Laurel Nelson

Location: Seattle City Council, 600 4th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Dana Robinson Slote, Seattle City Council, Dana.RobinsonSlote@seattle.gov, 1 206 615 0061; Alex Clardy, Office of Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, 1 206 386 1856;

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 04 6:00 PM Seattle CityClub Civic Cocktail, with Washington AG and secretary of state – Seattle CityClub Civic Cocktail, with speakers including Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Secretary of State Kim Wyman

Location: Palace Ballroom, 2100 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://seattlecityclub.org

Contacts: Seattle City Club, cityclub@SeattleCityClub.org, 1 206 682 7395

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 05 – Friday, Mar. 06 7:00 AM AAAE/ACI-NA Washington Legislative Conference – AAAE/ACI-NA Washington Legislative Conference. Day one speakers include Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Mike Lee; Republican Reps. Rodney Davis, Mario Diaz-Balart, John Katko, Thomas Massie, and Pete Stauber; Democratic Reps. Lou Correa, Earl Blumenauer, David Price, and Rick Larsen; and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson

Location: Liaison Washington Capitol Hill, 415 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.aaae.org/, https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers

Contacts: AAAE events, aaaemeetings@aaae.org, 1 703 824 0500

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 05 Costco Q2 2020 earnings – Costco Wholesale Corporation Q2 2020 earnings, for the nation’s largest warehouse club chain

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 05 2:00 PM Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 05 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q4 2019 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 05 February Sales

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 05 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 05 Alaska Air Group Inc: Q4 2019 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=109361&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/alaskaair

Contacts: Lavanya Sareen , Alaska Air Group Investor Relations, lavanya.sareen@alaskaair.com, 1 877 2821168

——————–

——————–

Friday, Mar. 06 7:30 PM Michelle Wu on campaign trail for Elizabeth Warren in Washington state – Boston City Councillor Michelle Wu campaigns in Washington state for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, visiting a phonebank in Seattle

Location: 621 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://elizabethwarren.com/, https://twitter.com/ewarren

Contacts: Elizabeth Warren press, press@elizabethwarren.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzfRa6eK9zJY3ZOA0tzF7eOUYVTW-FuxEnlI4kqaOVmlnBjg/viewform

——————–

Friday, Mar. 06 Labor Law and Labor Arbitration Seattle Conference

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.laborarb.com/

Contacts: Labor Arbitration Institute, registrar@laborarb.com, 1 507 663 1220