Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
First Round=
Clackamas 70, Mountain View 45
Oregon City 57, North Medford 53
South Eugene 82, Sunset 61
Tigard 69, David Douglas 62
West Linn 95, McNary 52
Westview 62, Grants Pass 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Crane 64, Country Christian 44
Joseph 42, Damascus Christian 27
Perrydale 51, North Douglas 34
