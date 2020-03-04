Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Clackamas 70, Mountain View 45

Oregon City 57, North Medford 53

South Eugene 82, Sunset 61

Tigard 69, David Douglas 62

West Linn 95, McNary 52

Westview 62, Grants Pass 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Crane 64, Country Christian 44

Joseph 42, Damascus Christian 27

Perrydale 51, North Douglas 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

