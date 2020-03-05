Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 11 with a victim succumbing in California _ the first reported fatality outside Washington state. Officials in Placer County, northwest of Sacramento, said Wednesday an elderly adult who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. They said the victim had underlying health conditions. Washington also announced another death Wednesday, bringing its total to 10. Most of the dead were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Constitutional amendment freezing the number of Idaho legislative districts at 35 and number of lawmakers at 105 will go before voters in November. The Senate voted 31-4 on Wednesday to approve the measure. One senator and two representatives come from each district. The districts will be redrawn after the 2020 Census. Previous redistricting efforts have ended up in the courts over accusations of gerrymandering. There’s concern among Republicans that any future redistricting fights could end with a judge mandating a reduction in the number of districts. Having fewer districts would mean more voters in each district and result in less access to elected officials.

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman is expected to be sent from Hawaii to Idaho to face charges in the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter. Lori Vallow was arrested last month in Hawaii on felony charges of child abandonment in Idaho. The case has attracted attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and a series of mysterious deaths. The children vanished in September. A defense attorney says Vallow shouldn’t be questioned without an attorney during the journey Wednesday. She’s being held on $5 million bail, and her first court appearance in Idaho is Friday.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A transgender athlete who competes for Team USA is calling Idaho’s proposal to ban transgender females from competing against other women discriminatory. Idaho Press reported Chris Mosier was in Boise to protest a bill targeting transgender athletes and students. Mosier is a transgender man and triathlete sponsored by Nike Inc. The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt would ban transgender women and girls from playing school sports on female teams, allow the gender of female students to be disputed and allow a medical exam to resolve disputes. The measure is one of several making their way through GOP-controlled state legislatures this year.