Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Scientists say they have used the gene editing tool CRISPR inside someone’s body for the first time. It’s a new frontier for efforts to operate on DNA, the chemical code of life, to treat diseases. The company that makes the treatment said Wednesday a patient recently had it done at the Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University for an inherited form of blindness. It may take up to a month to see if it worked. The treatment uses CRISPR to delete a mutation that is preventing a gene from making a protein that’s needed for sight.

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — State officials say a landowner fatally shot a cougar that had killed several goats in a neighborhood near The Dalles along the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Fish and Wildlife says the cougar was shot Monday after it had killed five goats near homes in separate incidents last week and on Sunday. Officials say the animal had been shot at previously by one of the landowners who lost goats. The multiple sightings and livestock killings near residences caused concern for local wildlife managers, who also made attempts to locate the cougar before it was shot. Officials say the person who shot the cougar coordinated with Fish and Wildlife and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Ecola means “whale” in the Chinook Wawa trade language — and, much like a whale, sections of Ecola State Park are heading out to sea. The Astorian reports the park remains closed indefinitely after a February landslide that damaged the primary entrance road and sent a portion of a trail, trees and salal bushes cascading over a cliff edge. With the closure, the state expects increased tourism and recreational pressure on other state parks, especially parks like Oswald West farther south. Ecola sees more than half a million day-use visitors every year. And state park sites on the North Coast in general have only been growing in popularity in recent years.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after a jury unanimously convicted him of assaulting his girlfriend in Southeast Portland last summer. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Davin Olson confronted the woman about not responding to his text messages in her backyard June 8, according to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office says when Olson pushed his phone into the woman’s face, she threw it to the ground, cracking it. According to the report, Olson ran after the woman in her backyard and slammed her down on a concrete walkway.