Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 11 with a victim succumbing in California _ the first reported fatality outside Washington state. Officials in Placer County, northwest of Sacramento, said Wednesday an elderly adult who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. They said the victim had underlying health conditions. Washington also announced another death Wednesday, bringing its total to 10. Most of the dead were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities say a Moses Lake police dog is scheduled to have his eye removed during surgery after being shot while chasing a suspect. KING-TV reported that the suspect led police officers on a car chase for several miles Feb. 28 before getting out of the vehicle and running away. Authorities say the suspect was pursued by an officer and his police dog partner, Chief. Police say the suspect shot Chief in the eye during the pursuit before officers returned fire, fatally shooting the suspect. Health officials say Chief is expected to have eye-removal surgery Wednesday before going home to recover.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Washington state man to six years in prison after he was convicted of molesting two young children. The Daily News reported that 73-year-old Verl Leroy Lee was charged with child molestation in June 2019 after prosecutors say the girls told authorities that he inappropriately touched them multiple times. Lee told deputies that he patted them on their backsides, but said nothing sexual ever occurred. Lee was first tried in November 2019, but jurors were unable to come to a decision. A new jury convicted him in January 2020 after a second trial. His attorney said Lee plans to appeal his trial.