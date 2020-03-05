Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 22 points in his return from a groin injury and Carmelo Anthony scored 25 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Washington Wizards 125-104. Hassan Whiteside finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for Portland. CJ McCollum, like Lillard, had 22 points and five assists. It was Lillard’s first game in three weeks after missing six with a groin strain. Washington guard Bradley Beal scored 29 points on 10-for-29 shooting.

SEATTLE (AP) — Missouri-Kansas City has joined Chicago State in not traveling to Seattle for regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball games over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. UMKC was scheduled to play Seattle University on Saturday but the conference says the school has canceled that trip. Chicago State announced previously it was canceling its men’s basketball road trip to Seattle and Utah Valley, and said its women’s team would not host two games against the same schools. The cancellations are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States due to the virus.

UNDATED (AP) — UCLA to play rival Southern California with the Pac-12 regular-season title on the line. The Bruins can earn a share of their first conference title since 2012-13 with a win or any loss by No. 15 Oregon. The Ducks can win their third conference title in five years with two wins and a UCLA loss. The teams would share the title if UCLA loses and Oregon splits its games against the Northern California schools.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington started the season with high expectations and beat Baylor in the opener. The Huskies don’t look anything like that team anymore. Washington goes into the final weekend of conference play and games against Arizona State and Arizona with a 3-13 record in the Pac-12. The Huskies lost nine straight games at one point in a flop of a year for a program that won the Pac-12 regular-season title last season. Washington has been exceptionally bad in close games. The Huskies are 0-9 in conference games decided by six points or less.