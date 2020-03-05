AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 05.

Thursday, Mar. 05 Governor’s Salmon Workgroup meeting – Governor’s Salmon Workgroup meeting, including workgroup discussion, presentations on the Draft Columbia River System Operations Environmental Impact Statement and salmon/steelhead run forecasting

Location: Southwest Regional Office – Idaho Fish and Game, 3101 S Powerline Rd, Nampa, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Michael Edmondson, Mike.Edmondson@osc.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2189

Friday, Mar. 06 Idaho STEM Action Center annual Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair

Location: Boise State University, 1910 University Dr, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://stem.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdahoSTEMAC, #WISEF2020

Contacts: Angela Hemingway, Idaho STEM Action Center, angela.hemingway@STEM.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1726; Crispin Gravatt, Idaho STEM Action Center, Crispin.Gravatt@stem.idaho.gov, 1 208 488 0946;

Friday, Mar. 06 Last day of early voting in Idaho, ahead of the 10 Mar presidential primary election

Weblinks: https://sos.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IDSecOfState

Contacts: Idaho Secretary of State Election Division, elections@sos.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2852

Saturday, Mar. 07 11:30 AM Elizabeth Warren on campaign trail in Arizona and Idaho – 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Arizona and Idaho, holding a town hall, Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 N Center St, Mesa, AZ (11:30 AM MST), before speaking at Frank and Bethine Church Gala, Boise Centre on the Grove, 850 W Front St, Boise, ID (7:30 PM MST)

Weblinks: https://elizabethwarren.com/, https://twitter.com/ewarren

Contacts: Elizabeth Warren press, press@elizabethwarren.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfss9l2mVU5hwGUmgNk20w0qgkIRIjtD1atb1AQp0vnypY5UA/viewform https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGLPouvjmgZZnlxBnKYBy_bFj1kjbG68MOge4kJIBMDJ_ZYQ/viewform