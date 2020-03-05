Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho last year was the nation’s fastest-growing state, with close to 37,000 new residents boosting its population to nearly 1.8 million. In the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the deeply conservative state has seen a population jump of more than 200,000. Studies indicate many have come from liberal-leaning California, Oregon and Washington. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 640 words. WITH AP Photos.

REDRAWING-AMERICA-REFORMS-GLANCE

When U.S census results are tallied each decade, it traditionally has been the task of state lawmakers and governors to redraw voting districts for seats in the U.S. House and state legislatures. But a growing number of states have shifted that job to special commissions or made other changes that are intended to reduce the potential for partisan gerrymandering. The goal is to make the partisan composition of a state’s congressional delegation or legislature reflect as closely as possible the sentiment of the voters. SENT: 200 words. WITH BC-US—Redrawing America-Pushback. WITH AP Photos.

MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED

BOISE — As the mother of two missing children makes her way back to Idaho to face charges, U.S. authorities are asking Yellowstone National Park tourists to review their vacation photos to see if they can spot any clues. Lori Vallow was arrested in Hawaii last month and charged with felony child abandonment. Her 7-year-old son, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, was last seen Sept. 23 and his big sister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, was last seen Sept. 8 — the same day the family went on a day trip through the popular park. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 550 words by 4 p.m. WITH AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A school district north of Seattle with 22,000 students will close for up to two weeks because of coronavirus concerns and state officials issued an order to waive fees for virus testing. Authorities said Thursday there at least 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 39 on Wednesday. Eleven people have died. By Martha Bellisle and Rachel La Corte. SENT: 730 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

SAN FRANCISCO — Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with about 3,500 people aboard to hold off the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew could be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. By Olga Rodriguez and Adam Geller. SENT: 750 words.

OREGON-GOP-WALKOUT

SALEM — Republicans in the Oregon Legislature who are boycotting the 2020 session over a climate change bill said Thursday they would show up on its last day this weekend to pass emergency budget measures, but a Democratic leader rejected the move as undemocratic. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 270 words.

OFFICER-INVOLVED FATAL SHOOTING: Prosecutor: Boise officers justified in fatal 2019 shooting

HUNTING FEES: Idaho visitors will see big hike in hunting, fishing fees