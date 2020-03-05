Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

U.S. virus death toll hits 11; feds investigate nursing home

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 11 with a victim succumbing in California _ the first reported fatality outside Washington state. Officials in Placer County, northwest of Sacramento, said Wednesday an elderly adult who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. They said the victim had underlying health conditions. Washington also announced another death Wednesday, bringing its total to 10. Most of the dead were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle.

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS-IDAHO

Voters to decide on Idaho legislative districts freeze

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Constitutional amendment freezing the number of Idaho legislative districts at 35 and number of lawmakers at 105 will go before voters in November. The Senate voted 31-4 on Wednesday to approve the measure. One senator and two representatives come from each district. The districts will be redrawn after the 2020 Census. Previous redistricting efforts have ended up in the courts over accusations of gerrymandering. There’s concern among Republicans that any future redistricting fights could end with a judge mandating a reduction in the number of districts. Having fewer districts would mean more voters in each district and result in less access to elected officials.

MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED

Mom of 2 missing kids to be sent to Idaho to face charges

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman is expected to be sent from Hawaii to Idaho to face charges in the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter. Lori Vallow was arrested last month in Hawaii on felony charges of child abandonment in Idaho. The case has attracted attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and a series of mysterious deaths. The children vanished in September. A defense attorney says Vallow shouldn’t be questioned without an attorney during the journey Wednesday. She’s being held on $5 million bail, and her first court appearance in Idaho is Friday.

TRANSGENDER ATHLETE-BILL

Team USA athlete protests transgender bill at Idaho rally

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A transgender athlete who competes for Team USA is calling Idaho’s proposal to ban transgender females from competing against other women discriminatory. Idaho Press reported Chris Mosier was in Boise to protest a bill targeting transgender athletes and students. Mosier is a transgender man and triathlete sponsored by Nike Inc. The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt would ban transgender women and girls from playing school sports on female teams, allow the gender of female students to be disputed and allow a medical exam to resolve disputes. The measure is one of several making their way through GOP-controlled state legislatures this year.

MEDICAL BILLS-COLLECTION

Panel OKs bill targeting predatory medical debt collectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation in Idaho to create transparency in medical bills sent to patients and to rein in predatory medical debt collectors has cleared a Senate panel. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the measure backers call consumer protection legislation. The bill seeks to cap attorney fees charged to patients at $350 for those who do not contest their bills in court and $750 for those who do. It would also set a 45-day deadline for medical facilities to get bills to a patient’s insurance. Opponents say the measure would increase healthcare costs for patients who pay their bills. It now heads to the full Senate.

CORONAVIRUS-IDAHO

No coronavirus cases in Idaho, but officials say it’s coming

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say there are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state but that 35 people are being monitored. Most are travelers returning from China. Republican Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday the state’s main public health focus is to slow the spread of the virus once it appears so that the state’s healthcare system isn’t overwhelmed. Officials say six people have tested negative, but the state only has about 300 tests at the moment. Another 500 are expected by the end of the week. Little says he’s also talking to lawmakers to free up millions of dollars to respond to an outbreak if needed.