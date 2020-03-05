Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Doctors try 1st CRISPR editing in the body for blindness

Scientists say they have used the gene editing tool CRISPR inside someone’s body for the first time. It’s a new frontier for efforts to operate on DNA, the chemical code of life, to treat diseases. The company that makes the treatment said Wednesday a patient recently had it done at the Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University for an inherited form of blindness. It may take up to a month to see if it worked. The treatment uses CRISPR to delete a mutation that is preventing a gene from making a protein that’s needed for sight.

Landowner shoots cougar that killed goats near The Dalles

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — State officials say a landowner fatally shot a cougar that had killed several goats in a neighborhood near The Dalles along the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Fish and Wildlife says the cougar was shot Monday after it had killed five goats near homes in separate incidents last week and on Sunday. Officials say the animal had been shot at previously by one of the landowners who lost goats. The multiple sightings and livestock killings near residences caused concern for local wildlife managers, who also made attempts to locate the cougar before it was shot. Officials say the person who shot the cougar coordinated with Fish and Wildlife and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Ecola State Park’s closure may impact more than park

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Ecola means “whale” in the Chinook Wawa trade language — and, much like a whale, sections of Ecola State Park are heading out to sea. The Astorian reports the park remains closed indefinitely after a February landslide that damaged the primary entrance road and sent a portion of a trail, trees and salal bushes cascading over a cliff edge. With the closure, the state expects increased tourism and recreational pressure on other state parks, especially parks like Oswald West farther south. Ecola sees more than half a million day-use visitors every year. And state park sites on the North Coast in general have only been growing in popularity in recent years.

Man who slammed girlfriend into concrete gets 6 years prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after a jury unanimously convicted him of assaulting his girlfriend in Southeast Portland last summer. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Davin Olson confronted the woman about not responding to his text messages in her backyard June 8, according to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office says when Olson pushed his phone into the woman’s face, she threw it to the ground, cracking it. According to the report, Olson ran after the woman in her backyard and slammed her down on a concrete walkway.

Man who faced rogue arrest by West Linn cops meets with city

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A black Portland man who sued West Linn police over his arrest in 2017, brought his wife, two teenage sons and friends to the predominantly white community that for so long he felt “didn’t want me and hurt me.’’ The Oregonian/OregonLive reports about 60 residents sat inside West Linn Lutheran Church and listened to Michael Fesser and his wife, Tanisha Wells, talk about how his arrest in Portland affected their family. Litigation from Fesser’s civil suit uncovered that West Linn police investigated and arrested him as a favor to a fishing buddy of then-Police Chief Terry Timeus. Timeus’ buddy was Fesser’s boss, Eric Benson, owner of A&B Towing in Southeast Portland.

Silverton officer arrested on assault charges after standoff

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — A police officer is facing charges after police say he assaulted a woman with a knife, then barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out. News outlets report 60-year-old Rene Bravo is charged with assault constituting domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with a peace officer. Police say the assault happened Monday at a Keizer home. Silverton Police Chief Jeff Fossholm told the Statesman Journal that Bravo is on paid administrative leave while the department conducts an internal affairs investigation. He said Bravo was off-duty at the time of the incident.

United is first to cut US flying due to virus outbreak

United Airlines is cutting back on flights both internationally and within the United States as it grapples with lower travel demand because of the new virus outbreak. United is also asking employees to volunteer for unpaid time off. The news on Wednesday is the clearest yet of the damage that the coronavirus outbreak is having on the U.S. airline industry. The CEOs of several airlines went to the White House to discuss the impact of the outbreak on travel. The administration is seeking the airlines’ help in tracing travelers who might have come in contact with people ill with COVID-19.

Oregon’s governor asks feds to send 400k respirator masks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says the state needs 400,000 respirator masks, gowns and gloves, disposable protective suits and up to 100 ventilators in case the coronavirus spreads more widely. Gov. Kate Brown conveyed those needs in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, who was appointed by the president to lead the U.S. government’s response to the outbreak. Brown also asked for increased flexibility on criteria for testing for COVID-19 and additional test kits. Oregon has three confirmed cases of the new virus.