Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

U.S. virus death toll hits 11; feds investigate nursing home

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 11 with a victim succumbing in California _ the first reported fatality outside Washington state. Officials in Placer County, northwest of Sacramento, said Wednesday an elderly adult who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. They said the victim had underlying health conditions. Washington also announced another death Wednesday, bringing its total to 10. Most of the dead were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington state sees 10 virus deaths, closures weighed

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has reported a total of 10 coronavirus deaths and Gov. Jay Inslee said he was evaluating whether to order closures and cancellations due to the outbreak. The state Department of Health released updated figures Wednesday showing nine people had died in King County and one in Snohomish County. The state has now reported 39 COVID-19 cases, all in the greater Seattle area. Schools in the area mulled teaching students online in the event of prolonged closures over health concerns. Of the 10 new cases announced Wednesday, nine were associated with a Kirkland nursing home that has seen the bulk of the illnesses and deaths,

POLICE DOG SHOT-RECOVERY

Police dog to have eye removed after being shot on duty

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities say a Moses Lake police dog is scheduled to have his eye removed during surgery after being shot while chasing a suspect. KING-TV reported that the suspect led police officers on a car chase for several miles Feb. 28 before getting out of the vehicle and running away. Authorities say the suspect was pursued by an officer and his police dog partner, Chief. Police say the suspect shot Chief in the eye during the pursuit before officers returned fire, fatally shooting the suspect. Health officials say Chief is expected to have eye-removal surgery Wednesday before going home to recover.

CHILD MOLESTATION TRIAL-SENTENCE

Washington state man gets 6 years for child molestation

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Washington state man to six years in prison after he was convicted of molesting two young children. The Daily News reported that 73-year-old Verl Leroy Lee was charged with child molestation in June 2019 after prosecutors say the girls told authorities that he inappropriately touched them multiple times. Lee told deputies that he patted them on their backsides, but said nothing sexual ever occurred. Lee was first tried in November 2019, but jurors were unable to come to a decision. A new jury convicted him in January 2020 after a second trial. His attorney said Lee plans to appeal his trial.

AP-US-OBIT-CHUCK-TRIMBLE

Native American journalist, activist Chuck Trimble dies

Longtime Native American journalist Chuck Trimble has died. Trimble was a former executive director of the National Congress of American Indians and founder of the American Indian Press Association. His daughter, Kaiti Fenz-Trimble, said on Facebook that the Oglala Lakota man died of natural causes this week in Omaha, Nebraska, at age 84. Trimble in the early 1970s founded the American Indian Press Association, which operated a news service for tribal newspapers. He served as executive director of the National Congress of American Indians from 1972 to 1978. Trimble also wrote columns on topics ranging from tribal politics to aging. Fellow Oglala Lakota journalist and publisher Tim Giago says Trimble’s passing leaves a “big hole in the field of Native American journalism.”

MAN KILLED-CHARGES

Woman charged with murder at Renton homeless encampment

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — King County prosecutors say a 30-year-old Renton woman has been arrested two weeks after she is accused of fatally shooting a friend in a Renton homeless encampment with a high-powered pellet gun used to hunt rats. The Seattle Times reports Kelcey Gornowich was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is being held in the King County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail, jail and court records show. Gornowich is accused of shooting 27-year-old Rylee Marks in the chest. The charges say pellet Marks was shot with entered his chest between his ribs and pierced his heart. It wasn’t immediately known if Gornowich has a lawyer.

AP-US-HIV-TRANSMISSION-LAW

Washington Legislature ease penalties for HIV exposure

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a bill that reduces the crime of intentionally exposing a sexual partner to HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor. Supporters of the change to the rarely used law say the current penalties don’t have an effect on reducing transmissions or improving public health, while opponents argued the move diminishes the significance of the impact on a person who is unknowingly infected. The legislation, which was requested by the state Department of Health, also calls for more intervention from local and state health officers, allowing them to recommend options ranging from testing to counseling, and even mandate treatment for an individual determined to be placing others at risk.

AP-HOUSING AUTHORITY THEFT-INDICTMENT

Ex-Pierce County housing official charged with $6.9M fraud

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The former finance director of a public housing authority in Washington state has been indicted on federal charges that she stole nearly $7 million from the agency. The four-count wire fraud indictment was unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, a day after Cova Campbell was arrested in Redbird, Oklahoma. The Pierce County Housing Authority fired Campbell last August after the state auditor uncovered financial irregularities. In a report in December, the auditor’s office said Campbell and her husband had stolen $6.9 million since 2016 and used the money to buy property in Wagoner County, Oklahoma, among other things. The auditor reported the findings to the FBI.

SCHOOL SETTLEMENT

Architecture firm to pay $1.7M to Washington school district

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state school district and an architecture firm have reached a financial agreement following a claim by the district that a distinctive blue wall serving as a centerpiece of a high school reconstruction was flawed. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports KDA Architecture has agreed to pay the Yakima School District $1.7 million for damage and repairs. The settlement is not an admission of liability or fault by the district or the firm involved in the project to refurbish Eisenhower High School. The district alleged that a large, blue wall representing the Yakima River was damaged due to improper materials.

ETHICS COMPLAINT

Senator fined $500 for ethics violation in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Legislative Ethics Board has fined Democratic Sen. Mona Das $500 because she announced a new business at an event she attended in her role as a legislator and solicited support for future elections. The order notes that $400 of the fine will be suspended provided Das has no further ethics violations through January 2025. The Ethics in Public Service Act prohibits lawmakers from using public resources for private gain or for political campaigns. The ethics board report notes that even though Das may not have intended to attract clients to her new business, her comments implied they should seek her services. The finding also states that advising people how to vote for a legislative office violates the ethics act.