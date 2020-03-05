AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 05.

Thursday, Mar. 05 – Friday, Mar. 06 7:00 AM AAAE/ACI-NA Washington Legislative Conference – AAAE/ACI-NA Washington Legislative Conference. Day one speakers include Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Mike Lee; Republican Reps. Rodney Davis, Mario Diaz-Balart, John Katko, Thomas Massie, and Pete Stauber; Democratic Reps. Lou Correa, Earl Blumenauer, David Price, and Rick Larsen; and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson

Location: Liaison Washington Capitol Hill, 415 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.aaae.org/, https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers

Contacts: AAAE events, aaaemeetings@aaae.org, 1 703 824 0500

Thursday, Mar. 05 – Thursday, Mar. 19 Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival – Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival, previously known as the Northwest Film & Video Festival, 46th annual event providing a forum for regional independent work. 10-15 shorts from the festival are selected for the Best of Northwest Tour program which travels to media arts centers, museums, arts councils and universities

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.nwfilm.org/, https://twitter.com/nwfilmcenter, #NWFest45

Contacts: Nick Bruno, Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival, nick@nwfilm.org

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Mar. 05 FLIR Systems Inc: Q1 2019 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547

Friday, Mar. 06 – Sunday, Mar. 15 Portland International Film Festival – Portland International Film Festival, annual event premiering over 150 international shorts and feature films to Portland audiences

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.nwfilm.org/festivals/piff, https://twitter.com/nwfilmcenter, #PIFF43

Contacts: December Carson, Portland International Film Festival, december@nwfilm.org, 1 503 276 4276

Saturday, Mar. 07 9:00 AM Portland Mayor Wheeler holds community conversation on homelessness – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds a community conversation on homelessness, discussing how the city is addressing housing instability while inviting community members to share their priorities for improvements and budget decisions

Location: Multnomah Arts Center, 7688 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

Saturday, Mar. 07 9:30 AM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley holds town hall meetings – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley holds town halls at Valor Middle School, 450 Parr Rd NE, Woodburn, OR (9:30 AM PST) and Campy Withycombe Assembly Hall, 15300 SE Minuteman Way, Clackamas, OR (1:30 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://merkley.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386

Saturday, Mar. 07 Classic Wines Auction 2020

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.classicwinesauction.com/, https://twitter.com/ClassicWinesAux

Contacts: Classic Wines Auction, info@classicwinesauction.com