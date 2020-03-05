WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — A school district north of Seattle with 22,000 students will close for up to two weeks because of coronavirus concerns and state officials issued an order to waive fees for virus testing as the number of deaths in the Washington rose to 11. By Martha Bellisle and Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MOTEL

SEATTLE – King County has bought a motel in Kent, Washington, to turn into a care facility for coronavirus patients. Local officials aren’t happy. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 600 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US: Latest developments in United sates.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUSINESS FALLOUT: Virus ripples through travel, energy, financial markets

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-IDAHO

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho’s presidential primary on Tuesday could give an indication of the political leanings of all the newcomers to the state. The deeply conservative state last year was the fastest-growing in the nation, increasing by 2.1% with nearly 37,000 new residents and approaching 1.8 million. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 680 words. AP Photos.

OREGON-GOP WALKOUT

SALEM, Ore. — Republicans in the Oregon Legislature who are boycotting the 2020 session over a climate change bill said Thursday they would show up on its last day this weekend to pass emergency budget measures, but a Democratic leader rejected the move as undemocratic. By Andrew Selsky. DEVELOPING.

SPORTS

BKC—WASHINGTON ST-ARIZONA

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona tries to move a step closer to a first-round bye at the Pac-12 tournament when it hosts Washington State. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. UPCOMING: 700 words. Starts at 7:30 p.m. PST game start.

BKC—IDAHO ST-EASTERN WASHINGTON

Idaho State plays Eastern Washington at Reese Court. 6:05 p.m. PST game start.

IN BRIEF:

POSTAL WORKER-THEFT: Mail carrier who stole checks, money orders gets prison.

—MAN SHOT: Man hospitalized after shooting behind Kent drug store.