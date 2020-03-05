WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — A school district north of Seattle with 22,000 students will close for up to two weeks because of coronavirus concerns. By Martha Bellisle. DEVELOPING.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MOTEL

SEATTLE – King County has bought a motel in Kent, Washington, to turn into a care facility for coronavirus patients. Local officials aren’t happy. By Gene Johnson. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US: Latest developments in United sates.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUSINESS FALLOUT: Virus ripples through travel, energy, financial markets

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-IDAHO

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho’s presidential primary on Tuesday could give an indication of the political leanings of all the newcomers to the state. The deeply conservative state last year was the fastest-growing in the nation, increasing by 2.1% with nearly 37,000 new residents and approaching 1.8 million. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 680 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BKC—WASHINGTON ST-ARIZONA

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona tries to move a step closer to a first-round bye at the Pac-12 tournament when it hosts Washington State. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. UPCOMING: 700 words. Starts at 7:30 p.m. PST game start.

BKC—IDAHO ST-EASTERN WASHINGTON

Idaho State plays Eastern Washington at Reese Court. 6:05 p.m. PST game start.

IN BRIEF:

POSTAL WORKER-THEFT: Mail carrier who stole checks, money orders gets prison.

—MAN SHOT: Man hospitalized after shooting behind Kent drug store.