Washington Daybook

Thursday, Mar. 05 – Friday, Mar. 06 7:00 AM AAAE/ACI-NA Washington Legislative Conference – AAAE/ACI-NA Washington Legislative Conference. Day one speakers include Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Mike Lee; Republican Reps. Rodney Davis, Mario Diaz-Balart, John Katko, Thomas Massie, and Pete Stauber; Democratic Reps. Lou Correa, Earl Blumenauer, David Price, and Rick Larsen; and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson

Location: Liaison Washington Capitol Hill, 415 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.aaae.org/, https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers

Contacts: AAAE events, aaaemeetings@aaae.org, 1 703 824 0500

Thursday, Mar. 05 9:40 AM Vice President Pence’s daily schedule – Vice President Mike Pence departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Minneapolis (9:40 AM EST, pool press), arriving at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 11:15 AM CST (pre-credentialed press). He meets 3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman at 3M Innovation Center in Maplewood, MN (12:00 PM CST, press spray), before departing Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport en route to Tacoma, WA (1:45 PM CST, pool press), leading a Coronavirus Task Force conference call while on Air Force Two (2:30 PM CST, closed press). He arrives at McChord Field Airport at 3:15 PM PST (pre-credentialed press), then visits the State Emergency Operations Center, where he meets Washington Governor Jay Inslee (4:00 PM PST, press spray), then participates in a tour of the center (4:30 PM PST, pool press) and a press briefing with Gov. Inslee (5:05 PM PST). Afterwards, he departs McChord Field Airport en route to Washington, DC (6:15 PM PST, pool press), arriving back at JBA at 1:40 AM EST (pool press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

Thursday, Mar. 05 12:00 PM Vice President Pence in Minnesota and Washington state in role as Coronavirus Task Force head – Coronavirus Task Force head Vice President Mike Pence meets 3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman at the company’s headquarters in Maplewood, MN, to discuss supply chain issues surrounding the virus, with other attendees including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (12:00 PM CST). Later, he leads a Task Force conference call from Air Force Two while en route from Minnesota to Washington state (2:30 PM EST, closed press). He then visits the Washington State Emergency Operations Center in Tacoma, WA, with agenda including meeting Governor Jay Inslee (4:00 PM PST), touring the center (4:30 PM PST), and participating in press briefing with Gov. Inslee (5:05 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Vice President press, 1 202 456 0373

Pence arrives in Minnesota at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport Air Reserve Station, 760 Military Highway, Minneapolis (11:15 AM CST). 8:30am-8:45am: Media call time and media pre-set for video cameras, tripods, and satellite trucks. 8:45am-10:15am: Access closed to press. 10:15am-10:30am: Media re-entrance and media call time for print reporters and still photographers. Media must RSVP to pressrsvp@ovp.eop.gov with the below information. At the airport, you will be required to present your press credentials. Full Name (First, Middle, Last): Network Affiliation: Position (Camera, still photographer, reporter): Cell Phone Number: Email: *** Pool press for 3M meeting; press spray at meeting with Inslee; pool press for emergency center tour

Thursday, Mar. 05 Costco Q2 2020 earnings – Costco Wholesale Corporation Q2 2020 earnings, for the nation’s largest warehouse club chain

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

Thursday, Mar. 05 2:00 PM Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

Thursday, Mar. 05 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q4 2019 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

Thursday, Mar. 05 February Sales

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

Thursday, Mar. 05 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

Thursday, Mar. 05 Alaska Air Group Inc: Q4 2019 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=109361&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/alaskaair

Contacts: Lavanya Sareen , Alaska Air Group Investor Relations, lavanya.sareen@alaskaair.com, 1 877 2821168

Friday, Mar. 06 7:30 PM Michelle Wu on campaign trail for Elizabeth Warren in Washington state – Boston City Councillor Michelle Wu campaigns in Washington state for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, visiting a phonebank in Seattle

Location: 621 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://elizabethwarren.com/, https://twitter.com/ewarren

Contacts: Elizabeth Warren press, press@elizabethwarren.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzfRa6eK9zJY3ZOA0tzF7eOUYVTW-FuxEnlI4kqaOVmlnBjg/viewform

Friday, Mar. 06 Labor Law and Labor Arbitration Seattle Conference

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.laborarb.com/

Contacts: Labor Arbitration Institute, registrar@laborarb.com, 1 507 663 1220

Saturday, Mar. 07 12:15 PM Michelle Wu on campaign trail for Elizabeth Warren in Washington state – Boston City Councillor Michelle Wu campaigns in Washington state for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, attending a canvass kickoff in Seattle (12:15 PM PST); AAPI roundtable, Panama Tea House, 605 S Main St, Seattle (1:00 PM EST); canvass kickoff, Columbia City (3:15 PM PST); and Washington State Democrats 2020 Warren G. Magnuson Awards, Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike St, Seattle (5:00 PM PST)

Weblinks: https://elizabethwarren.com/, https://twitter.com/ewarren

Contacts: Elizabeth Warren press, press@elizabethwarren.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzfRa6eK9zJY3ZOA0tzF7eOUYVTW-FuxEnlI4kqaOVmlnBjg/viewform

Saturday, Mar. 07 1:30 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds town hall meeting

Location: Everett Public Library Evergreen Branch, 9512 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

Saturday, Mar. 07 Grace Notes Gala fundraiser – Grace Notes Gala fundraiser, benefiting Susan G. Komen Puget Sound and the breast cancer fight in Western Washington

Location: W Seattle, 1112 4th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.komenpugetsound.org, https://twitter.com/SusanGKomen

Contacts: David Richart, Susan G. Komen for the Cure , david@pskomen.org