Cal looks to sweep Oregon State

Cal (13-17, 7-10) vs. Oregon State (16-13, 6-11)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State seeks revenge on Cal after dropping the first matchup in Berkeley. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 1, when the Golden Bears shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Oregon State’s shooters to just 36.5 percent on their way to a two-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle has averaged 18.2 points and seven rebounds while Ethan Thompson has put up 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Golden Bears, Matt Bradley has averaged 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while Grant Anticevich has put up 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Thompson has directly created 56 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last five games. Thompson has 31 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Beavers are 5-0 when they record eight or more steals and 11-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Golden Bears are 10-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or worse, and 3-17 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Beavers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Bears. Oregon State has an assist on 42 of 66 field goals (63.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Cal has assists on 28 of 74 field goals (37.8 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Cal’s offense has turned the ball over 12.6 times per game this year, but is averaging 8.7 turnovers over its last three games.

