Columbus has first road game of season against Seattle

Columbus Crew SC (1-0-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (1-0-0, fourth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus plays its first road game of the season against Seattle.

The Sounders finished 16-10-8 overall during the 2019 season while going 11-2-4 at home. Seattle scored 64 goals last season and recorded 47 assists.

The Crew finished 10-16-8 overall during the 2019 season while going 6-6-5 on the road. Columbus scored 39 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 47.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Gustav Svensson (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Will Bruin (injured).

Columbus: Waylon Francis (injured), Matt Lampson (injured).

