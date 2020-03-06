Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1=
State Consolation=
Kamiah 49, Riverstone International School 46
Oakley 49, Liberty Charter 37
Class 1AD2=
State Semifinal=
Cascade 73, N. Gem 68
Lakeside 76, Dietrich 59
Class 2A=
State Consolation=
Malad 51, Grangeville 37
New Plymouth 59, Melba 50
Class 3A=
State Consolation=
Kellogg 56, Homedale 48
Snake River 66, Marsh Valley 60
Class 4A=
State Consolation=
Idaho Falls 58, Bishop Kelly 52
Minico 53, Blackfoot 44
Class 5A=
State Consolation=
Meridian 59, Timberline 37
Rigby 72, Lake City 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
