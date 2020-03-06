Skip to Content
Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1=

State Consolation=

Kamiah 49, Riverstone International School 46

Oakley 49, Liberty Charter 37

Class 1AD2=

State Semifinal=

Cascade 73, N. Gem 68

Lakeside 76, Dietrich 59

Class 2A=

State Consolation=

Malad 51, Grangeville 37

New Plymouth 59, Melba 50

Class 3A=

State Consolation=

Kellogg 56, Homedale 48

Snake River 66, Marsh Valley 60

Class 4A=

State Consolation=

Idaho Falls 58, Bishop Kelly 52

Minico 53, Blackfoot 44

Class 5A=

State Consolation=

Meridian 59, Timberline 37

Rigby 72, Lake City 53

