Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University says four students from South Korea participating in a school program are in self-isolation for 14 days in Boise. The school in a statement Thursday says the students cleared a health screening for the new coronavirus after arriving in Seattle on Monday. The virus causes the disease called COVID-19. School spokesman Greg Hahn says the four students are staying in an apartment in a complex owned by the university. He says they’re able to take classes online. State officials say no one in Idaho has so far tested positive for the virus, but preparations are being made should that occur.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. authorities are asking Yellowstone National Park tourists to review their vacation photos for any clues about two missing children. Their mother was arrested in Hawaii last month and charged with felony child abandonment. Lori Vallow’s 7-year-old son and his 17-year-old sister disappeared in September. The girl was last seen Sept. 8, the same day the family went on a day trip through Yellowstone National Park. The FBI is asking anyone who was in the popular park that day to upload photos and videos that may include the family. The bizarre case also includes investigations into three mysterious deaths and rumors of the mother’s doomsday beliefs.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s upcoming presidential primary could give an indication of the political leanings of all of its newcomers. The deeply conservative state last year was the nation’s fastest-growing. Close to 37,000 new residents boosted Idaho’s population to about 1.8 million. Democrats will use a primary for the first time on Tuesday after picking Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton at a caucus in 2016. President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the Republican primary, or the state in the November general election. Still, officials say switching to a primary this year could significantly increase the number of Democratic participants, and play a role in the outcome.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Whistleblower lawsuits against Idaho would be limited to $370,000 in non-economic damages under legislation heading to the full House. The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee on Thursday approved the measure that has no limit for economic damages. The measure follows a whistleblower lawsuit the State Police settled in 2019 for $1.29 million. In that case, a whistleblower claimed police retaliated against him because he testified against another officer in a court hearing. Backers of the legislation say the limits on non-economic damages protect taxpayers. Opponents say the limit is too low and won’t dissuade bad supervisors from retaliating.