Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s legislative session has imploded amid a boycott by Republicans over a climate change measure. Frustration boiled into the open Thursday after Senate Republicans said they would return to the Capitol, but only to vote on emergency budget bills. Senate President Peter Courtney vowed to prevent lawmakers in the future from stopping the Legislature’s business with a walkout. Democrats hold super majorities in the Legislature, but need GOP members to achieve a quorum. Republicans objected to a modified cap and trade bill, saying it would cost rural communities too much.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill to provide electronic monitoring and real-time victim notification is close to becoming state law, several months after a Vancouver, Washington, woman was killed by her estranged husband. The Columbian reports the Washington state House voted 96-0 Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 5149, named “The Tiffany Hill Act.” The former Marine sergeant was fatally shot Nov. 26 in her minivan outside a Vancouver elementary school. Hill’s husband had been arrested in September for domestic violence and was free on bail and blocked by court order from having any contact with Hill when he shot her. He killed himself following a short police chase. The bill is expected to make to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee to be signed into law.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A mail carrier who stole thousands of dollars worth of cash deposits and money orders from her mail route was sentenced to four years in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a jury convicted 38-year-old Jamie Dent after she stole more than 100 pieces of mail from people along her mail route. She was convicted on 11 counts of mail theft and one count of aggravated identity theft. According to Deputy District Attorney Kate Williams, Dent likely stole mail for years before being caught and likely impacted at least 200 people across the United States.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s upcoming presidential primary could give an indication of the political leanings of all of its newcomers. The deeply conservative state last year was the nation’s fastest-growing. Close to 37,000 new residents boosted Idaho’s population to about 1.8 million. Democrats will use a primary for the first time on Tuesday after picking Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton at a caucus in 2016. President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the Republican primary, or the state in the November general election. Still, officials say switching to a primary this year could significantly increase the number of Democratic participants, and play a role in the outcome.