Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Family members of residents of a suburban Seattle nursing home where nine people have died from the coronavirus condemned the treatment of their loved ones. It came Thursday as Washington authorities reported dozens more cases and an additional death from COVID-19. Vice President Mike Pence also visited Washington state, meeting with Gov. Jay Inslee and others. Authorities say there are at least 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 39 on Wednesday. All but one are from the Seattle area. And King County officials confirmed a woman in her 90s died, bringing the total in the state to 11.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a part-time stadium employee at the 72,000-seat venue where the Seattle Seahawks play has tested positive for the coronavirus. Chase Gallagher, a spokesman for King County, said Thursday previously scheduled sporting events at Century Link Field will proceed. However health authorities have advised that the elderly and people with weak immune systems not attend games or matches there in the near term. Gallagher said health officials are working with the stadium to determine potential exposures from a Feb. 22 game involving the Seattle Dragons and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL football league. Seventy cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Washington state, most in the Seattle area. 11 people have died.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s legislative session has imploded amid a boycott by Republicans over a climate change measure. Frustration boiled into the open Thursday after Senate Republicans said they would return to the Capitol, but only to vote on emergency budget bills. Senate President Peter Courtney vowed to prevent lawmakers in the future from stopping the Legislature’s business with a walkout. Democrats hold super majorities in the Legislature, but need GOP members to achieve a quorum. Republicans objected to a modified cap and trade bill, saying it would cost rural communities too much.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Results were expected Friday after passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast. A passenger on an earlier voyage of the ship died of the disease, and at least four others became infected. While more than 3,500 aboard the Grand Princess were ordered to stay at sea, only 45 people were tested. A military helicopter delivered test kits to the Grand Princess, which is anchored off San Francisco. Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has reached 12 and infections swell to more than 200 cases, scattered across 18 states.