Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard led five Ducks players in double figures with 20 points and No. 13 Oregon used an early scoring outburst to pull away from California in the first half and cruise to a 90-56 victory. The win moved the Ducks back into a tie with UCLA for first place in the Pac-12 with the regular season ending Saturday. Pritchard added nine assists in Oregon’s 21st consecutive home victory, including all 16 home games this season. Anthony Matthis added 17 points on 5 for 6 shooting from 3-point range for Oregon. Matt Bradley led Cal with 15 points.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Northwest Athletic Conference community college women’s basketball tournament was suspended after the host school was shut down because of coronavirus concerns. The tournament was in its third game of the day between North Idaho College and Lower Columbia when it was announced that Everett Community College was being closed through the weekend. The Everett, Washington, school later released a statement saying a student at the college had tested positive for coronavirus. Tournament officials say they will have details later on rescheduling the tournament.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego and Yimmi Chara both started for the Portland Timbers in the team’s season opener, becoming the 15th set of brothers to take the field together for the same MLS team. The brothers from Colombia hadn’t played together for more than a decade until that moment. Diego Chara has been with the Timbers since the team’s first season, while younger brother Yimmi signed with the team in January. They’re the fourth set of brothers to play for the Timbers across all eras.

UNDATED (AP) — So far, at least, spring training ballparks are drawing good crowds and NBA and NHL arenas are mostly full. There’s little sign of coronavirus panic among U.S. sports fans. But that may change. And soon. Two colleges this week canceled trips to the Seattle area for basketball games in the wake of an outbreak of coronavirus in Washington state, the first major U.S. sports disruptions because of the virus. In Las Vegas, where five conference tournament are played, officials announced the first positive virus test Thursday. The bottom line is that no one really knows.