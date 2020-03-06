AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Mar. 06.

Friday, Mar. 06 Idaho STEM Action Center annual Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair

Location: Boise State University, 1910 University Dr, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://stem.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdahoSTEMAC, #WISEF2020

Contacts: Angela Hemingway, Idaho STEM Action Center, angela.hemingway@STEM.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1726; Crispin Gravatt, Idaho STEM Action Center, Crispin.Gravatt@stem.idaho.gov, 1 208 488 0946;

Friday, Mar. 06 Last day of early voting in Idaho, ahead of the 10 Mar presidential primary election

Weblinks: https://sos.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IDSecOfState

Contacts: Idaho Secretary of State Election Division, elections@sos.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2852